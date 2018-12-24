Aberdeen charities and restaurants to open doors on Christmas day for homeless and vulnerable

A number of organisations will be opening their doors on Christmas Day to people struggling through the festive season.

While it’s a day that many will spend surrounded in the loving embrace of family, others are not so lucky.

Dedicated staff at charities and restaurants across Aberdeen will be on hand tomorrow to help the homeless or those people who may be otherwise socially isolated.

They want to ensure that those people still have a hot meal on Christmas in the company of others.

One of the charities open for dinner is Social Bite on Union Street.

The charity supports homeless people across Scotland and will be serving food to people who don’t have homes to go to.

A Social Bite spokesman said: “Any surplus funds raised will go towards Social Bite feeding homeless people every day throughout the year in three cities, as well as a major programme supporting homeless families and individuals to get out of temporary shelters and settle into mainstream housing.”

It will be welcoming people today from noon until 3pm, as well as tomorrow from noon until 4pm.

Social Bite is also distributing presents for homeless families across the country, which range from toys for children to warm clothes and sanitary products.

Aberdeen Cyrenians, which also supports homeless people in the city, will be operating a full service over the festive period.

The Street Alternatives will be open for registered service users tomorrow and Wednesday from noon-2pm, and will operate normal hours on Thursday and Friday.

A takeaway service will be available for anyone not registered with the service.

Bonobo Cafe on Skene Street will also be open on Christmas Day.

The 100% vegan workers’ co-operative cafe will open 11am until 1pm, serving free hot drinks and mince pies.

A statement from the cafe said: “This festive season we reflect on all our blessings, the people in our lives who support us in ways we might not even realise. Our doors are always open to the vulnerable of Aberdeen but on Christmas Day we are giving out free hot drinks, mince pies, a seat and our time to those in need.”

The Salvation Army Aberdeen Citadel has been filling spaces for its Christmas Day lunch, and will welcome people from 11am until around 3pm.