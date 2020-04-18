Musicians join forces to raise funds for Aberdeen food delivery campaign

A group of north-east musicians have joined forces to raise money for a Aberdeen food delivery campaign during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dave Walden, of Aberdeen, put together a compilation of songs called Local Distances to raise funds for Cfine.

While the tracks are free to stream, the musicians are encouraging listeners to donate money to the good cause.

Some of the funds raised will go towards the AC2U partnership.

Cfine is one of four charities involved in the campaign, which is supported by The Evening Express and Original FM.

How to donate

Online cash donations – https://app.donorfy.com/donate/3YSBIBZ3Z8/Coronavirusappeal

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/donate/638083983420648/

Phone – text ‘AC2U’ to 70085 to donate £5 Anyone able to supply food should email: ICanHelp@AC2U.org

For the Amazon wishlist go to: http://amzn.eu/8sbJELp – please email ICanHelp@ac2u.org to notify when a purchase is made and advise of delivery estimation so staff are available to accept donations

Shopping deliveries can be sent to 62 Summer Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1SD

To apply for assistance

Applications can be made through www.AC2U.org or 0300 303 0903 (option 8)

The charity has partnered with Social Bite, Aberdeen Foyer and Aberdeen Cyrenians to help people struggling in the north-east.

The aim is to get as many essential items delivered across the region as possible each day.

Dave, 32, said: “When it first started getting serious with the coronavirus situation, I felt a bit clueless as to what I could do to help because everyone is stuck inside.

“I put out a Tweet and a Facebook post asking if people would be up for putting together some songs towards a compilation that I could put together.

“I’ve been playing in bands for around 10 years so I have a lot of friends within that scene and I knew they would all be stuck at home unable to play gigs. I thought it might be a chance for them to make some music in their homes and try and raise some money for a good cause.”

Dave explained why he chose to raise funds for Cfine.

He said: “People can’t get out and about right now to do their shopping and there’s a lot of vulnerable people who will be struggling, and it’s a great service Cfine provides so I thought I would raise money for them. It’s easier than ever to record in your own home now and make something high quality, so there were a lot of people who were keen to help out who maybe didn’t know how best to help out and wanted to keep busy.

“The compilation is freely available to listen to, and you can donate money through the website and I’ll be forwarding that on to Cfine.”

Fraser Douglas, who works as a driver and storeperson for Cfine, features on the compilation.

He said: “I think it’s important to make music at all times, but especially now as it’s great for people to have bv an outlet for their creativity.”

Local Distances can be streamed by visiting songsfromhome.bandcamp.com