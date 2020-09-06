Aberdeen cat and dog home to host virtual ‘Howloween’ event

An Aberdeen cat and dog home is to carry out a spooky fundraiser this Halloween.

Mrs Murrays Home for Stray Dogs and Cats in Seaton is to put on an online show, dubbed Howloween and Feline Spooky.

The event, which is to be held virtually, has been scheduled to take place between October 24 and October 31.

Money raised will go directly to providing for the animals the home cares for.

It has also been organised as part of fundraising activities during Covid-19.

A statement posted online describing the event said: “We will be holding an online show this ‘Howloween’ with classes for your dog and also your cat.

“So plenty time to get your thinking caps on and get their costumes organised.”

More information will become available in the coming month and will be posted on the home’s Facebook page.