Aberdeen casino shuts down after ‘steep decline’ in sales

An Aberdeen casino has announced it’s closed its doors.

Soul Casino, on Aberdeen’s Union Street, released a statement on social media today.

It is understood Soul Bar will not be affected.

The statement on the firm’s Facebook page said: “It is with a heavy heart that Granite Rock Casino Ltd can confirm it has made the decision to close the doors of Soul Casino.

“We are proud to have operated Scotland’s only independent, family-owned casino for over 12 years, and this decision was not made lightly.

“The closure comes following a shift in late night entertainment culture in the city, which has seen a significant drop in footfall to the casino.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“Notably, the changes in drink-drive legislation has led to increased caution in customers when drinking in a late night venue, as they may be over the limit the following morning, which has seen a steep decline in wet sales in the venue.

“In addition, the overall economic climate in Aberdeen, coupled with high business rates, has unfortunately made trading no longer sustainable.

“We’d like to take this opportunity to thank the long serving management and staff for their hard work over the years, and for their recent efforts to keep Soul Casino trading.”