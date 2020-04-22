Aberdeen carer sacked after flouting Covid-19 rules

A care worker has been sacked after breaching coronavirus guidelines at an Aberdeen care home, the Evening Express can reveal today.

Police were alerted that the carer had been going to work at Kingswells Care Home – which has seen six residents die of suspected Covid-19 symptoms in recent weeks – instead of self-isolating at home.

The worker should have been staying at home for 14 days after a family member displayed symptoms.

Aberdeen Nursing Agency, which was responsible for hiring the individual, said the worker was dismissed “immediately” the breach was discovered on April 4.

Under government rules, those who are either displaying symptoms of coronavirus themselves – or a member of their household is – should self-isolate for 14 days to minimise potential spread of the virus.

The worker has not contracted the virus.

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen Nursing Agency said: “A carer, employed by Aberdeen Nursing Agency, whose immediate family had been advised to isolate with suspected symptoms of Covid-19, continued working, without reporting their situation, to either Aberdeen Nursing Agency or the care home.

“On the day in question, the carer was placed at Kingswells Care Home.

“The government advice is that, should a person have family members showing possible symptoms of Covid-19, they should self-isolate for 14 days. As this individual did not follow these clear guidelines, they were immediately dismissed.

“The individual in question was immediately removed from Kingswells Care Home.”

The spokeswoman added: “I can confirm that while this individual should have been following the government guidelines, they have not contracted Covid-19 to date.

“At Aberdeen Nursing Agency, the health and wellbeing of our clients and staff is paramount. We rely on staff to comply with our instructions.

“We are disappointed that this was not the case here.”

Councillor Steve Delaney, who represents the area, said: “I am both shocked and disappointed by Aberdeen Nursing Agency’s admission that a care worker chose not to follow the strict guidelines relating to self-isolation when an employee or one of their family members has Covid-19-type symptoms.

“Revelations such as this highlight the need for everyone who is caring for vulnerable people, in care homes, in hospital or in their own homes, to respect social distancing and to self- isolate when required to do so.

“I have written to the chief officer of the Aberdeen Health & Social Care Partnership calling for an investigation to be carried out into the causes of the deaths at Kingswells Care Home and for its findings to be made public.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Saturday, April 4, Police Scotland received a report of a care home worker in the Aberdeen area allegedly not adhering to social distancing guidelines. This information was passed to the relevant employer for their assessment and consideration.”

