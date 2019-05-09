Aberdeen care worker warned after posting image of young person on Facebook

A children’s care worker has been warned after posting material on Facebook and lying about deleting it.

George Snow was working for Barnardo’s Scotland at a care service in Aberdeen last year when allegations were made – and they have now been proved by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC).

A new SSSC report said Snow uploaded a photograph to his public Facebook page last July which could have been linked to a young person in his care.

A comment by the picture read: “Need to send them to the boyoh” – a reference to the young person’s behaviour.

Snow tagged colleagues into the post, alerting their attention to it.

The report said: “If seen, your post was likely to have been connected to the young person by a number of people, including the young person

“It placed the young person at risk of emotional and psychological harm.”

Five days after the message was uploaded, Snow’s manager asked him to delete it and he said he already had – but this was a lie.

He repeated this lie to a team leader in September, according to the report.

The SSSC concluded Snow’s fitness to practise was impaired due to misconduct and gave him a 12-month warning. Snow accepted the impairment and the punishment.

The report said: “You placed the young person at risk of harm, your behaviour was deliberate and you have shown no insight into the behaviour.”

In his favour, the report said: “There was no actual harm caused to the young person, it is an isolated incident, you have no previous findings of misconduct or impairment, you have a good history and you have cooperated with the investigation.”

Barnardo’s Scotland assistant director Dawn Ward said: “Barnardo’s Scotland can confirm George Snow was employed by the charity.

“Mr Snow was suspended as soon as we became aware of the incident, and following an internal investigation Mr Snow was subsequently dismissed.

“The well-being of young people in our care is of paramount importance to the charity.”

The Evening Express was unable to contact Snow for a comment.