Aberdeen care worker told service user to ‘be less annoying’

A support worker has been sanctioned after telling a service user to “be less annoying”.

Iona Breed was working in Aberdeen in January 2018 when allegations were made.

A new Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) report said a panel concluded Breed told a service user to “pipe down” and said there was “drool all over” their T-shirt.

Breed told another service user to “be less annoying”.

In the report, the panel said: “Service users have the right to expect they will be treated with dignity and respect, and protected from harm by social service workers in whom they and the public have placed their trust and confidence.

“Your behaviour towards the two service users constituted verbal abuse and was likely to cause them emotional and psychological harm.

“Your communication with these service users was inappropriate.

“Your behaviour would appear to be a pattern of behaviour which mainly impacted negatively on vulnerable service users.”

The panel decided to monitor Breed’s professional conduct for six months.

According to the report, Breed – who was working for VSA at the time – has taken steps to address concerns and fully co-operated with the SSSC.

It added that she has taken steps to address concerns by having regular discussions during supervision sessions with her employer.

A VSA spokesman said: “The care and wellbeing of our service users is absolutely paramount and we have a zero-tolerance attitude to any inappropriate behaviour or actions.

“While we cannot comment on individual cases, we have robust procedures in place to deal with any such occurrences, rare though they are, and we bring any issues to the attention of the SSSC as soon as we are made aware of them.”