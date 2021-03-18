Aberdeen care worker reprimanded by watchdog for repeatedly falling asleep on the job

A north-east care worker has been sanctioned for repeatedly falling asleep during shifts.
Watchdogs say Margaret Kirk has had her fitness to practise impaired, and a warning and condition have been placed on her registration for two years.
The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) acted over offences dating back four years.
In January 2017, while employed as a care officer at Archway Respite Care in Aberdeen, Ms Kirk fell asleep while working a night shift.
