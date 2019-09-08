Aberdeen care staff celebrate achieving top quality mark

Staff at a north-east care provider are celebrating after earning special credit for its customer service.

The Aberdeen branch of Mears Care took part in the Customer Service Excellence accreditation process – a national quality standard.

It looks at the quality of service delivery.

Mears provides care-at-home services across the UK and has 20 branches in Scotland. Its aim is to allow people to live independently in their homes.

Nicola Keenan, local service manager for Aberdeen, said: “It is a very important standard by which we are measured.

“It proves that the people in our care are looked after to the best possible standards, through the care packages we deliver in this area.

“We are very proud of having achieved a certificate of excellent service (CSE) delivery and management across our team of care workers here in Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire.

“It’s a big achievement and proof that we work hard and have high standards across key areas which are measured.”

Regional director for Scotland, Theresa Cull added Nicola should be proud, saying: “When we at Mears Care in the UK embarked on our journey for customer service excellence four years ago it was with a clear mandate to demonstrate how we do put the customer first.

“Nicola and her team in Aberdeenshire have something to be justly proud of having achieved.

“Having the CSE mark confirms the care teams at Mears are making a tangible difference to service users.”