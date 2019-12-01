Aberdeen care service praised by inspectors

An Aberdeen care service has been praised by inspectors.

Berryden Mills provides support for eight people with learning disabilities at their premises.

Archway (Respite Care & Housing) Ltd run the services at the top floor of a four-storey social housing block.

Care Inspectorate officials rated its quality of care and quality of staffing as very good.

Inspectors from the watchdog praised Archway for its operation.

The report said: “We evaluated the service as performing at a very good level in relation to how well it supported people’s wellbeing.

“This means that the service demonstrates major strengths in supporting positive outcomes for people.

“There were very few areas for improvement and those that do exist would have a minimal impact on people’s experiences and outcomes.”

The inspection took place on October 30.