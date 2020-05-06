Aberdeen care homes take delivery of comfort boxes

North-east care homes have taken delivery of their first comfort boxes.

More than 600 of the containers have been handed out to NHS Grampian staff on the frontline of the Covid-19 crisis.

Now the focus is moving to care home workers who are trying their best to deal with the pandemic.

NHS Grampian’s endowment fund is behind efforts to make up boxes so medical and care staff can grab a quick drink, snack or anything else they fancy during their shift.

Volunteers have given out hundreds of comfort boxes since the campaign was launched.

After taking a week off to regroup the deliveries began again yesterday with care facilities in Aberdeen being given the boxes.

Sheena Lonchay, the operational manager of NHS Grampian charities, said they felt it was right for the care homes to benefit from the scheme.

She said they are hoping to fill the boxes with snacks, tea and coffee that can be readily used by the care home staff.

Sheena said: “We have done about 600 boxes and have covered all of the health board.

“Now our trustees are keen that we recognise the work of staff in care homes. They want use to extend the scheme to cover care homes in Aberdeen city, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

“We started in Aberdeen and we will carry on filling the boxes and rolling that out over the next few weeks.

“I don’t know how many we will need but I would imagine the numbers will be the same as the NHS.

“This a really small way to acknowledge what they are doing and showing we are all part of the caring family.

“This we are going for snacks and treats and teas and coffees. We did a stock take the other day and we have 47,000 tea bags.”

Sheena said they are still appealing for donations of items to go into the boxes for care home staff and they are keen to put little treats inside.

She is urging anyone who can to donate items to make sure they bring a smile to the faces of those working hard during the Covid-19 crisis.

Sheena said: “It is lovely to have random, unexpected things. We had the perfume, little teddy bears and someone donated blue poppies they knitted.

“Anything that will just raise a smile on the staff’s faces after a tough day. They can nip into the box and get something.

“It is these kind of things that make the boxes so special.”

The Comfort Box campaign is being operated by NHS Grampian’s endowment fund and has support from the Evening Express and Original 106.