Aberdeen care home warm and welcoming say inspectors

An Aberdeen care home has a calming and welcoming environment, inspectors have said.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate visited Ashley House Residential Home on Kings Gate, Aberdeen, on July 3 and have now published their report.

The home has 12 older residents and inspectors rated it “very good” at supporting wellbeing and planning care – the second best of six possible ratings.

“Ashley House provides a calm and welcoming environment for those who live there. We noted high levels of cleanliness throughout the building,” said the report.

“We were pleased to see there was strong evidence of warm, positive relationships between staff and those living within the home.

“People’s views were respected. The home used people’s wishes and preferences to shape how they were supported.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Inspectors praised staff for laying on lots of activities, days out and visitors.

“We saw a lot of engagement with residents. This included lots of in-house activities including exercise, board games, arts and crafts, visiting entertainers, visits from schools and nurseries, lunches out and good links with the local community,” the report added.