Aberdeen care home warm and welcoming according to inspectors

An Aberdeen care home for older people with mental health problems provides a calm and welcoming environment, inspectors have said.

Care Inspectorate monitors visited Laurels Lodge Care Home in Station Road, Woodside, on January 24 and have published their report.

They rated it “very good” for wellbeing and support – the second best of six possible ratings.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The home can look after up to 45 people and one of their relatives told inspectors: “I have been amazed at the warmth of care shown to residents by all the carers, the gentle way they look after them – it’s a house of smiles.”

Inspectors said: “Laurels Lodge provides a calm and welcoming environment for those who live there. Relatives reported feeling very welcome in the home and included and involved in decisions regarding their family member’s care.”