Aberdeen care home given top marks by inspectors

Inspectors have given an Aberdeen care home top marks after a visit.

Care Inspectorate monitors visited Dee View on Caiesdykes Road, Kincorth, on January 25, and have now published their report.

Run by the Sue Ryder charity, the home cares for up to 22 adults with physical and sensory impairments who may require palliative care.

Inspectors rated the home “excellent” for care, support and staffing – the best of six possible ratings.

“All staff worked with warmth and compassion to ensure residents were treated as individuals,” the report said.

It added: “Observation with residents confirmed a wide range of activities and events were offered.

“One example being a group of residents recently attended the Breakneck Comedy Ball.

“Everyone said they had a great time and a few of the residents were on the dance floor in their wheelchairs.”