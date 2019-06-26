Aberdeen care home to hold arty open day

An Aberdeen care home will open its doors to the public to build up relationships with the local community.

Tor-Na-Dee Care Home, on North Deeside Road, welcomes local residents on Friday as part of the national Care Home Open Day from 2 to 4pm.

The theme this year celebrates the role of the arts in care and encourages staff to show how creative the different facilities are they work in.

Visitors can look forward to live music by Jack McPherson, as well as art works created by both residents and pupils at Milltimber Primary School.

Maureen Barrett, home manager at Tor-Na-Dee, said: “The residents are really excited to showcase their artistic skills, and we’re all particularly looking forward to Jack McPherson’s performance.

“I know the residents and community are going to have a great time.”