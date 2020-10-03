Aberdeen care home sets up new area for staff

An Aberdeen care home has set up a specific room for staff to relax away from the pressures of the job.

The Cowdray Club in Ferryhill has opened its very own namaste room, it is a space for quiet reflection and serenity where staff can go to get some peace to clear their heads.

Care home bosses have painted the room in neutral, relaxing colours, furnished it with soft and comfortable seating and made sure there were some nice bright windows for the staff to gaze out of.

Suzanne Edmond activities coordinator at Cowdray Club came up with the idea and said it is a place for people to go during their shift.

She said: “If the staff are feeling happy, the residents will benefit from their energy and enthusiasm, and that’s a large part of why we decided that a room purely for staff to relax and get away from the hustle and bustle of the home was majorly important as we moved forward in this ‘new-normal’.

“We called this area the ‘namaste room’ and my colleagues have been enjoying using it whenever they get a little bit of time during their shift.

“Sometimes it has felt like there is no escape from the pressure on us. You come in for your shift and it’s ‘go, go, go’ visiting each resident for their one-on-one activity time, the ongoing testing for each individual and all the while trying to maintain some sense of normality.”