Aberdeen care home residents take over community radio station

Aberdeen care home residents have taken to the airwaves as guest hosts on a community radio station.

The trio, from Persley Castle Care Home in Bucksburn, visited Shmu FM presenter Dave White during his Memory Lane show on Tuesday.

Irene Cormack, 91, George Fowlie, 88 and Margaret Trew, 88, played a list of requests from their friends at the home, which included classics such as Cliff Richard’s Please Don’t Tease and Judy Garland’s Over the Rainbow.

The residents were sending lots of requests through to the Memory Lane show when the community radio station got in touch to invite them along as guest hosts.

The visit came as a reunion for George who previously worked as a volunteer at the radio station from 2006-2009.

He had the chance to catch up with his former colleagues and enjoyed being back in the studio.

He said: “It’s wonderful to be back. I remember lots of things and it’s made my day.”

Karen Cole, activities co-ordinator at Persley Castle Care Home, said: “The residents are huge fans of the Memory Lane show so when the station invited them in to be hosts for the day they were thrilled.

“They were so enthusiastic about it that we decided they’d be brilliant guest hosts.”