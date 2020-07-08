Aberdeen care home residents reunited with loved ones for the first time since lockdown

Residents of an Aberdeen care home have been reunited with family members for the first time since March.

Renaissance Care’s Aberdeen care homes offered families to reconnect on Monday with an outdoor meeting.

A spokeswoman said the “emotional visits” gave relatives the chance to catch up with their parents, grandparents and loved ones in person.

At the beginning of the pandemic, care home bosses focused on keeping their residents connected by investing in iPads for each of its 15 care homes and maintaining strong communication with relatives throughout.

Lesley Simpson, daughter of Jesmond resident June Langridge, said: “Monday was very emotional but lovely to meet up with my mum after nearly four long months.

“A very professional system was in place to keep us all safe. Thanks to the wonderful staff at Jesmond for making this possible.”

As well as further increasing stocks of PPE across the group, Kilgour’s Renaissance Care is kitting out each of its care homes with state-of-the-art temperature-screening thermal imaging cameras and portable, industrial-strength air purifiers which allow, in a natural and environmentally friendly way, for both room air and all surfaces to be fully sterilised.

The cameras are now being used across each of the homes, with the air purifiers delivered in good time for the planned next phase – indoor visiting – that will follow.

This will assist with checks for Covid-19 temperature symptoms, and with swift deep cleaning of all spaces which have been accessed by relatives as visits resume.

A booking app has also been put in place to allow relatives of residents to reserve a visiting slot on their smart phones and ease the staff task of organising visitor numbers at a safe level that will ensure social distancing.

A spokeswoman for the care home group said: “Our 15 care homes throughout Scotland have had a 73-day rollercoaster ride from our first resident testing positive on 3 April to all our homes being Covid-19 free on June 15.

“Sadly, we have lost 48 of our much-loved residents who have tested positive during this crisis, but we have also seen 91 of our residents recover thanks to the hardwork and dedication of our superb staff.

“In 30 years of working in the social care sector, I have never been more proud to be a part of such a great workforce who have fought so bravely at the front line against this terrible virus, going above and beyond and caring for what are their second families.

“These visits will be just what our residents need to raise their morale after many weeks of isolation and of not being able to see their children and grandchildren face to face. We are all very excited to welcome them back. Monday will be the start for all concerned of the slow and careful journey to our new normality.”

Jade McGowan, activity co-ordinator at Jesmond Care Home situated in Bridge of Don, said: “It was a very special day seeing a number of our residents being reunited with loved ones. There was a real buzz about the place and it really rejuvenated the residents, although it was also hard to see them say their goodbyes until the next visit is allowed.”