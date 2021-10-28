Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

Aberdeen care home residents pick up their pencils for special drawing class

By Ross Hempseed
28/10/2021, 5:09 pm Updated: 28/10/2021, 5:26 pm
Care home resident, Margaret show off her pencil drawing as part of the Big Draw Festival.

Residents at a care home in Aberdeen have picked up their drawing pencils in support of The Big Draw Festival 2021.

The Big Draw has partnered with the residents and team members of Care UK’s Tor Na Dee in North Deeside to promote the benefits of drawing and artistic expression.

This is the third year that the Big Draw is partnering up with the care home, who care for people with dementia, so that residents get the therapuatic benefits that art can provide.

Residents of the Tor Na Dee care home have been taking part in the Big Draw Festival 2021.

Care UK renewed its partnership with the Big Draw in 2021 after a previous successful two years.

The care provider is keen to change the perception of care home living by providing interesting and stimulating activities that will help residents enjoy later life.

Since it started in 2000, the month-long Big Draw festival has encouraged over four million people to pick up their pencils and use their imagination to get artsy.

‘Drawing is great for everyone, especially for older people, including those living with dementia.’

This year’s theme is Make a Change, which focuses on people and their relationship with the environment.

It gives older residents the chance to reminisce about their favourite nature spots and look to the future and how to safeguard our natural environment as the climate crisis worsens.

Maureen Barrett, home manager at Tor Na Dee, said: “Our Big Draw event was a hit and residents loved getting creative.

“Drawing is great for everyone, especially for older people, including those living with dementia.

“On top of physical benefits, from increased motor skills to improved coordination, creative activities, such as drawing, can truly boost cognitive function and even reduce the rate of development for a range of memory conditions.

“This year, we wanted to go the extra mile, which is why we were delighted to welcome Sherbet the pony along to take part in our art session.

“Everyone left the garden with a smile on their face – we’re all looking forward to getting our pencils out again very soon.”