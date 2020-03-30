Video: Aberdeen care home residents help hatch 17 baby chicks

New hatchlings have arrived at a care home for the elderly – leaving residents feeling like spring chickens.

Residents at Renaissance Care’s Jesmond facility chirped up when 17 baby chicks hatched from eggs they had cared for.

The home in Bridge of Don received the eggs as a donation from a relative of a resident in February.

Staff and occupants of the home eagerly awaited the arrival of the chicks when a number of the eggs began to hatch last Friday.

On their arrival, they were showered with love and affection, and together they ensured the chicks had everything they needed to grow in their temporary new home.

An incubator was used to nest the eggs before hatching, while the temperature, ventilation and humidity levels were monitored throughout to ensure the environment was perfect to produce healthy chicks.

Once strong enough, the 17 baby chicks were transferred to a box with a heat lamp, shelter and plenty of food and water.

The unhatched eggs remained in the incubator to be taken back to their owner’s farm.

According to staff, caring for the birds has kept service users happy and active over the past few weeks during the difficult coronavirus lockdown.

Jade McGowan, activities co-ordinator at the home, said caring for the birds has kept the residents of the care home, on the outskirts of Bridge of Don, “entertained and active”.

Jade, who has worked at Renaissance Care’s Jesmond Care Home for almost 12 years, added: “It was really fascinating getting to watch the eggs hatch.

“The residents were captivated. When they came out, some of the chicks had big personalities which gave us all a great laugh.

“The residents named the chicks and had a special soft spot for Jimmy who, despite being the runt of the litter, was as strong and as mischievous as the rest of them.

“Esther was another chick who stole the hearts of the residents. She was a lot feistier than the others but she was too adorable not to love.

“Having a few extra cute housemates was exactly what the residents needed.”

Renaissance Care’s Jesmond Care Home is a purpose-built facility which provides 24-hour care by registered nurses and qualified care staff.