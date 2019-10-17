Aberdeen care home residents have a hoot as owl pays flying visit

Fluffy owls brought smiles to the faces of Aberdeen pensioners when they visited a care home in the city.

The Bob’s Buddies creatures were taken to Grandholm Care Home in Danestone to brighten up the days of those living in the facility.

The pensioners were given the chance to get up close to the birds of prey while learning about their lives.

During the visits, the raptors were taken to the EMI unit which cares for patients with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Lonmay-based company Bob’s Buddies has a range of owls of different breeds and sizes which are cared for by William Lawson and his assistant.

Staff at the home said residents thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

And one pensioner, Estella Morrice, said the unusual visitors had “made her day.”

Other residents such as Mary Meredith, Hazel Middler and Betty Watson also took part in the activities.

Service manager Val Buchan said: “We had them in for two afternoons, they all really enjoyed it.

“Some of them were quite brave with the owls. One of our ladies was trying to stroke one of the birds.

“They were so patient with the residents. He went round as many of them as possible so they could see them.

“They all thoroughly enjoyed themselves. It was just wonderful to see.”

The visit was organised by the care home’s activities co-ordinator, who said the raptors were brought in as therapy animals as part of a range of different activities organised for residents.

The city’s Critter Keeper, who handles exotic creatures such as reptiles and spiders, has also visited the home.

It is operated by Holmes Care Group.

The facility was previously praised for its “commitment to continuing improving the quality of life for the residents living in the home” by the Care Inspectorate in a report made earlier this year.