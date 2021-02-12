Aberdeen care home residents enjoy snowy weather

Several residents of an Aberdeen care home have been making the most of the snowy weather.

Four elderly ladies at Jesmond Care Home in Bridge of Don have shown you’re never too old to have some fun.

Margaret McNicol, 79, Ada Milne, 86, Margaret Esson, 84 and Jean Runcie, 82, went out to build their own snowman, complete with its own face mask for protection.

© Renaissance Care

They also had a mini snowball fight as well, all taking place in the home’s enclosed garden space to ensure they were remaining safe.

Jade McGowan, activities co-ordinator at Renaissance Care’s Jesmond Care Home, said: “It has been lovely seeing the residents having so much fun. They really embraced their inner child and had a great time.

“The residents love being outside in the gardens and over the last year we’ve been as creative as possible with new activities for them but it turns out all we needed was a little snow.

© Renaissance Care

“It’s safe to say they were all ready for a hot cuppa afterwards.”

Jesmond Care Home has also been focusing on personalised care throughout the pandemic, to ensure residents are continuing to be supported.

© Supplied by Renaissance Care

Other activities which have been organised for residents in their rooms have included games of dominoes to pamper days depending on their personal interests, as well as socially distanced activities such as performers who gave a show from the window.