Aberdeen care home residents enjoy musical delights

Residents at an Aberdeen care home facility have continue to receive regular musical interludes to lift spirits, despite coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

Professional musician Dennis Douglas, known as The Aberdeen Wedding Pianist, has been recording and sending videos in to Deeside Care Home in Cults residents for them to listen and sing along to.

Prior to restrictions, Dennis was a regular visitor to the facility, where his parents Mattie and Dennis senior live.

As he is unable to play in person, he has resorted to video clips to ensure those living in the care home don’t miss out.

He said: “My mother moved into to Deeside Care Home in April last year and my father joined her in December. My family has always loved music – my Mum was always singing and still enjoys it now so it’s good to be able to continue something which has been such an important part of her life.

“I like knowing that my music is enjoyed by the other residents too and I hope to continue sending in videos, and playing again in person when the guidelines allow.”

Dennis also took part in a fundraising concert for Dementia UK earlier this year, and has been playing piano since he was three-years-old.

Deeside Care Home manager Diane Martin added: “Music plays a very important role in our activities and to have someone like Dennis entertaining us is an absolute treat.

“We encourage as many residents as possible to enjoy his tunes and his videos are always eagerly anticipated by his growing legion of fans.”