Aberdeen care home residents ‘bored’ say inspectors

Residents of an Aberdeen care home told inspectors they were “bored,” a new report said.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited Balnagask Care Home in December 2018 and had concerns about the variety of activities being laid on for the 30 residents.

According to a new report, inspectors returned to the home, in North Balnagask Road, Aberdeen, in December 2019 and found some residents were still unsatisfied.

It said that “five of the 12 people who responded told us they were bored” while filling in a survey.

“We have concluded opportunities for people to move more and engage in activity could be further enhanced,” the report added.

However, inspectors noted some improvements.

The report said: “We saw there was a number of activities organised to enable people to join in if they wanted to.

“We saw people engage in activities in the main shared lounge on the ground floor.

“People had been asked if they wished to join in and we saw those attending enjoying bingo and singing. There was an opportunity to purchase goods from the pop-up sweetie shop.

“We also saw people going out on a bus run which was something people spoke positively about.

“However, most of the activities took place in the communal areas and we found some people regularly declined the offer.”

Inspectors welcomed improved communication between staff and training.

“The management team had a programme of staff supervision in place which allowed staff and management together to consider staff practice and reflect on issues that had arisen,” said the report.

It added: “This helped them plan any training needs required.

“We were pleased to see the service was progressing a plan for training staff in person-centred care.

“Some staff had received their training and dates were organised to roll it out to the remainder of the team.”

Monitors credited staff for organising projects such as “life story work”, where older people are encouraged to build a personal biography to help them understand their past experiences.

The report said: “We felt the service was beginning to recognise the importance of life story work and had taken time to find out about people’s lives, including their interests and achievements.

“However, we felt this had not yet been used to influence people’s support needs.”

Alexis Chappelle, managing director of Bon Accord Care, which runs the home, said: “Progress has been made and we are committed to continuous improvement.”