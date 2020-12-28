An Aberdeen care home has been rated as weak for its infection prevention measures – which left residents at potential risk of catching coronavirus.

Hamewith Lodge in Northfield, which is operated by HC-One, received the rating earlier this month from the Care Inspectorate.

Concerns were raised over its infection control practices, which impacted both people experiencing care and staff.

The report said: “The general environment looked clean, apart from the linen cupboards and housekeeping stores.

“Both the care staff and domestic staff described how enhanced cleaning was in place for frequently touched surfaces. This contributed to supporting infection prevention

and control within the service.

“There were a number of practices within the home that need to be addressed. The infection prevention and control practices were not fully conforming to good practice and therefore posed a potential risk of spread to residents and staff from infection including Covid-19.

“We saw that information posters such as personal protective equipment (PPE), hand hygiene, donning and doffing and general Covid-19 information were widely displayed. However, staff were not aware of the national infection prevention and control manual and the Covid-19 guidance available was out of date. The management team took immediate action to replace the Covid-19 guidance.

“Personal protective equipment (PPE) was widely available, however, staff were using inappropriate PPE for the task. Consideration should be given to the location and storage of PPE in the event of an infection or outbreak. This would mean that staff had access to the correct equipment prior to entering the room.”

The report also added that dirty mattresses and equipment were found during the inspection, which staff responded to quickly to address.

It said: “We felt there was a lack of an effective assurance system to identify issues such as cleanliness of resident equipment for example shower chairs. As a consequence, there was an increased risk of infection to residents and staff.

“Good practice was not being followed in the laundry. The correct temperatures were not being used to ensure laundry was appropriately disinfected and there was no clear system in place to keep clean linen separate from dirty linen. As a result, there was an increased risk of contamination.”

Despite rating Hamewith Lodge as weak overall, the Care Inspectorate rated people’s health and wellbeing supported and safeguarded during the Covid-19 pandemic as good, and staffing arrangements being responsive to the changing needs of people experiencing care as good.

Inspectors said it observed many “warm and caring interactions between staff and residents” and that residents’ needs and wishes were known by the core group of staff, who respected their rights and treated them with dignity.

It added that residents were kept up to date with what was going on with Covid-19, and they were supported to keep in touch with loved ones using tablets, video calls and phones, as well as visits taking place in line with government guidelines.

Staff morale was also said to be good, and that they worked well as a team.

A spokesman for the home said: “We were pleased the Care Inspectorate praised the ‘warm and caring’ interactions between staff and residents, and the mentorship system we have in place.

“We were therefore disappointed to have fallen short in other areas which did not reflect the usual high-standards the home maintains. Most of this feedback was acted on during the inspection on 7th December itself, as noted by the Care Inspectorate report, and all areas were addressed in the days immediately following the review.

“We continue to prioritise the health and wellbeing of our residents and work hard to provide the best care.”