Aberdeen care home rated ‘weak’ after Covid-19 inspection

An Aberdeen care home has been ordered to improve by inspectors after being rated as “weak” for its Covid-19 measures.

Inspectors found a number of concerns over the prevention and control of infections during their visit to Eastleigh Care Home in Peterculter.

Scottish Government guidelines had also been breached, as a member of staff was working in another care setting at the time.

The home the subject of an unannounced visit by the Care Inspectorate earlier this year, and the findings of the inspection have now been published.

For the support and care offered during the pandemic, the home, which is operated by Pepperwood Care, scored two – “weak” – out of a possible six.

Inspectors found that although staff had been trained in infection control, that was not being put into practice – and one member of staff was also working in another care setting at the time, in breach of Scottish Government guidelines.

Clinical waste was often not disposed of safely, while staff did not always have easy access to personal protective equipment (PPE).

A report following the inspection stated: “Staff had received training in infection control, and posters, schedules and spot checks were in place to support good infection control practice. We found staff were not applying what they had learned and, as a result, there was an increased risk of infection spreading.

“We saw personal protective equipment such as gloves and masks in a number of general waste bins, which increased risks associated with the spread of infection.

“Staff did not have easy access to the correct personal protective equipment because central store cupboards and stations, where it should have been available, were not fully stocked.”

Although there were “respectful” relationships between staff and residents, inspectors also found more needed to be done to encourage social engagement.

And they also said care records did not always reflect residents’ needs.

However, the visit found residents were treated with “warmth and kindness”.

The report added: “We saw warmth and kindness in how people were supported, and people told us they liked spending time with the staff. We felt staff’s caring nature contributed to a relaxed atmosphere in the home.”

A number of requirements were put in place ahead of future visits.

The home’s management have been instructed to ensure effective infection prevention and control measures are put in place, and to make sure residents’ personal plans accurately reflect their needs.

And they have also been told to ensure all staff use PPE correctly.

Staff at the home declined to comment when contacted by the Evening Express.