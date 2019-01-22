Aberdeen care home praised for being warm and welcoming

An Aberdeen care home that offers respite care is warm, welcoming and homely, inspectors have said.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited the 40 Ellon Road care home in Bridge of Don on October 31 and have now published their report.

The home provides respite care at any one time for up to six adults with mental health problems.

Inspectors rated it “very good” for care and support – the second best of six possible ratings – and “good” for management and leadership – the third best rating.

“We found the service to be warm, welcoming and very homely,” said the report.

It added: “People were experiencing a good quality of care and support.

“We could see people enjoyed socialising and spending time together at meal times or on social activities or relaxing in one of the lounges. Staff knew each person well.”