An Aberdeen care home has been praised by inspectors.

Northfield Lodge on Provost Fraser Drive is operated by charity VSA.

The facility’s support for people’s wellbeing and the planning of their care and support was described as good.

It follows an unannounced visit from the Care Inspectorate on November 22.

The watchdog said staff were “knowledgeable” about the people they looked after and new staff “felt supported” by senior colleagues.

