Aberdeen care home praised by inspectors

An Aberdeen care home has been praised by inspectors.

Hamewith Lodge, located in Northfield, was given two “good” ratings by the Care Inspectorate in a recent report.

The watchdog carried out an unannounced visit to the home in November, where residents reported a general happiness at their experience.

Inspectors evaluated how well the centre supports the wellbeing of residents, as well as the level of planning that goes into patient care.

Both criteria were given a rating of four out of six.

The Care Inspectorate did however identify two areas for improvement, including the monitoring of the effect of short-term medication, and stressing the importance of choice within the care of each individual.

Hamewith Lodge had also satisfied a requirement of a previous inspection, by adequately undertaking assessments of need, care plan and risk assessments.