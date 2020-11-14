Aberdeen care home ordered to make improvements

An Aberdeen care home has been ordered to make improvements by a watchdog.

The Care Inspectorate rated Craig Court’s Covid-19 care and support as adequate following a visit last month.

Based in Milltimber, the facility can look after a maximum of 16 people with the majority undergoing rehabilitation following a brain injury or stroke.

Inspectors did praise the facility and said people using the service were “well cared for in a homely environment.”

The Care Inspectorate ordered the home, which is operated by Living Ambitions, to make sure systems were in place for the safe storage of personal protective equipment (PPE).

It also wanted the safe disposal of PPE, the safe use of aerosols and the use of fans in bedrooms.

The Care Inspectorate report said: “Some of the processes and practices should be enhanced to ensure infection control principles are fully maintained. For example, reviewing the location and storage of PPE and the clinical waste bins, ensuring staff use the appropriate PPE during aerosol generated procedures (AGP), reviewing the use of fans with the health protection and decluttering the service of items that could not be cleaned frequently.

“We discussed these with the manager who acted immediately to begin to address these issues and put appropriate systems in place.

“We found that the quality assurance processes and procedures could be further developed to reflect Covid-19 best practice. This would assist the manager in identifying areas of practice that were not in line with good practice. As a result, there would be a focus on the continuing improvement of infection control practices.”

A spokesman for Living Ambitions said: “We accept the conclusions of the report, and are acting on all the recommendations.

“We were very pleased that the inspectors found that the people who used the service were being well cared for in a homely environment and that people’s rights were respected and they were treated with dignity and respect.

“We were also pleased that the inspectors observed warm and compassionate interactions between staff and residents, that it was clear that staff and residents knew each other well, and that the people who spoke with the inspectors told them that they were very happy with their care.

“The inspectors noted that the needs and wishes of people were clearly reflected in the care plans and that this meant that people received consistently high levels of individualised care.”