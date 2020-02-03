Aberdeen care home makes improvements but work still needed, say inspectors

An Aberdeen care home has made improvements – but still has more to do, a new report suggests.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog expressed concern in September 2018 about standards at Riverside Nursing Home on Riverside Terrace, Aberdeen, and have since reinspected three times.

Before the most recent visit on January 16, inspectors had asked the home’s bosses to make three changes – and two of those have now been made.

The first request was the home should improve ventilation on the ground floor to ensure “the circulation of fresh air while ensuring people’s comfort and safety”.

To overcome the problem, bosses made adjustments to the patio doors.

A new report said: “We saw restrictors had been fitted to the patio-style doors on the ground floor which enabled the doors to be opened for ventilation while securing the environment and leaving it safe for people while providing ventilation when needed or wanted. This area for improvement has been met.”

The second request was the home develop inventories for residents’ belongings to keep possessions safe. According to the new report, this has been done.

It said: “Inventories and guidance were in place for the safe keeping of people’s belongings. The service was, in some cases, making use of photographic evidence of people’s belongings. This area for improvement was seen to be met.”

The third was the home ensures care and support provided to residents is recorded.

The new report said: “To ensure continuity of care and accountability, staff should make sure records are made of care they have given for those people who can’t say or remember for themselves. We could see there had been improvement in the recording of care and treatment given to residents by staff.

“Information had been moved to residents’ bedrooms so information and records were at hand at the time of the delivery of care by staff.”

However, the report said the requirement had not been met.

“We still found there were times when staff did not record treatment or care given,” it said.

It added: “Staff and management were looking to simplify the recording further for the topical medications to have only one chart instead of a number of charts.

“All staff should continue to ensure they are accountable for care provided to residents.

“This area for improvement will remain in place.”

A spokeswoman for Craigard Care Ltd, which runs the home, declined to comment.