Aberdeen care home makes improvements after resident injured

An Aberdeen care home has met a recommendation made by the Care Inspectorate after a resident was injured.

Officials from the watchdog visited Grandholm Care Home, Bridge of Don, on July 9.

The facility cares for up to 77 older people and 29 of those have dementia and mental health problems.

Following a previous inspection in April the home was ordered to implement the findings of an investigation after an injury to a resident.

The Care Inspectorate report said the condition had now been met by the deadline of June 1.

It said: “Examination of documentation and discussion with management evidenced this requirement had been met.

“Management were attending investigation training in the days following our inspection visit.”

The latest visit rated the support of people’s wellbeing, leadership and staff as very good.

The setting and care and support were classed as good.