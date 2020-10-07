Aberdeen care home locked down following outbreaks of Covid-19 at two facilities

An Aberdeen care home has been locked down following outbreaks of coronavirus at two facilities across the north-east.

Public health chiefs are investigating cases at Rosewell House in Aberdeen, which has seen five people contract the disease.

And several staff at Auchtercrag House care home in Ellon have also tested positive for the virus.

Visiting has now been suspended at Rosewell House on King’s Gate, while there will be no new admissions to the home.

However, health officials insisted care is continuing to be provided to all residents.

A spokeswoman for NHS Grampian said: “We can confirm five detected cases of Covid-19 associated with Rosewell House.

“Our health protection and test and protect teams are undertaking further investigations. We are working closely with Bon Accord Care and Aberdeen City Health & Social Care Partnership.

“Visiting at, and admissions to, Rosewell House have been suspended as a precaution; care continues to be provided to all residents.”

North-east Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald said: “These will be very worrying times for everyone who lives, works or has a relative living in Rosewell House.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected, and with those working to contain the outbreak and save lives. It is essential that they have all the support they need, and that the public is fully informed about this situation.”

Bon Accord Care, which operates Rosewell House, has been contacted for comment.

Meanwhile, health board officials also confirmed they are investigating an outbreak at Auchtercrag House care home in Ellon.

Although the number of people infected is not known, it is believed to be fewer than five members of staff.

A spokeswoman for operator Meallmore confirmed staff were affected.

She said: “As part of our weekly staff testing programme, a small number of staff members at Auchtercrag House in Aberdeenshire have tested positive for Covid-19.

“No residents are known to be affected, but as a precautionary measure, all residents have been offered a test through NHS care home testing.

“The health and safety of our residents and staff is always our top priority. Thorough infection control measures are in place in the care home and we are communicating regularly with the families of our residents.

“We are also in close communication with the staff who have been affected and wish them a speedy recovery.’’

Conservative north-east MSP Tom Mason said: “It’s devastating to hear of more cases of coronavirus emerging in care homes across the north-east.

“My thoughts go to the residents, their families, and the hard-working staff at Rosewell House and Auchtercrag during these difficult times.”

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart said it was a “deeply concerning” situation and wants the relevant authority to investigate.

“This is deeply concerning news and my thoughts are with those affected in what will be an incredibly worrying time – this pandemic is still very much with us and strict care home procedures are in place.

“Obviously the immediate priority must be the safety of residents and staff, but the Care Inspectorate must carry out a full investigation in due course.”

Yesterday First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Scotland was “now seeing spread from the younger age groups of the population into older age groups” against a backdrop of rising infection rates across the country.