Aberdeen care home ‘locked down’ after two positive Covid-19 cases detected

An Aberdeen care home has been locked down after a staff member and resident tested positive for Covid-19.

All residents at Rubislaw Park care home are self-isolating in their rooms and all visits have been cancelled.

A member of staff and a resident both tested positive for Covid-19 during the home’s routine testing regime.

They are both self-isolating, with Public Health advising the care home to go into lockdown until this is investigated.

Rubislaw Park is now unable to have garden or window visits until further notice.

A statement from the care home confirmed that two cases had been detected among staff and residents there.

They also paid tribute to their employees for their hard work during this “difficult time”.

It read: “Throughout this pandemic, the home has been fully equipped with all necessary personal protective equipment (PPE) and has adopted and adhered to all guidelines as and when these have been issued.

“We provide staff training in safe and effective infection prevention and control procedures, again all in line with government guidelines.

“At all times we look to keep in close communication with the family, friends of all our residents together with all appropriate regulatory authorities.

“Our aim is always to provide the best possible care for our residents, and we pay tribute to our loyal, hard-working and committed employees for continuing to care for our residents at this most difficult time.”

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman confirmed they were looking into the cases.

She said: “NHS Grampian and the Aberdeen City Health & Social Care Partnership are aware of a very small number of detected cases at Rubislaw Park care home.

“We are working closely with management at the home to provide support and guidance. Care continues to be provided to all residents as normal.”