Aberdeen care home criticised for ‘major’ coronavirus failings

Inspectors have found “major weaknesses” in an Aberdeen care home’s infection controls during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Riverside Nursing Home on Riverside Terrace in Aberdeen was the subject of an unannounced inspection by Care Inspectorate staff on June 19, who rated its infection procedures as “unsatisfactory”.

Staff at the facility, which accommodates up to 42 elderly people, were “unclear” over hand hygiene and when they should use soap and water as opposed to hand gel, and PPE was not used properly.

But there were also positive elements to the report, with glowing feedback from residents themselves and families.

The report stated: “We evaluated the service to be performing at an unsatisfactory level. There were major weaknesses that required immediate remedial action to improve experiences and outcomes for people.

“Staff were unclear regarding the principles of good hand hygiene.

“We did not see staff routinely washing or using alcohol gel on their hands. Gloves were seldom changed.

“Staff were unclear when they should use soap and water opposed to gel products.”

While supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) were adequate, it was used and disposed of “inappropriately”.

The report said: “Disposable aprons and gloves are single use, staff did not always remove these items immediately after each task or episode of care.

“PPE was not always available at the point of use, for example staff had to access the kitchenette to obtain PPE for use in the lounge and dining areas.”

Concerns were also raised regarding storage and management of waste and laundry.

Clean paper towels were kept in the domestic cupboard where there was a “definite splash contamination risk”.

The report added: “There was a lack of waste bins. Where bins were in place, staff were not vigilant at ensuring lids were closed after use.

“This is important to support good infection prevention and control.

“Soiled linen bags were seen piled in the residents’ communal bathroom.”

The report noted that residents had not flagged up any concerns during the visit.

It said: “We spoke informally with some residents during the inspection.

“Each expressed satisfaction with the service. No one expressed any concerns.

“One relative contacted us to highlight how well they felt the service doing during the pandemic. They spoke highly of the manager and felt Riverside was a caring and homely place.”

The report concluded: “Given these findings, we felt that the monitoring systems, implemented by the management team were ineffective and failed to identify the poor practice promptly.

“This resulted in poor infection prevention and control practices, posing a potential risk to residents and staff from Covid-19.”

A spokesman for Craigard Care, which runs the home, said: “Our residents and their families can be assured that we are working closely with the Health & Social Care Partnership and the Care Inspectorate to maintain high standards of care at Riverside.

“An action plan has already been developed in consultation with all of the relevant authorities to ensure that residents are safe and well cared for at all times. The action plan is addressing all issues of concern and will ensure that improvements are made at the home which can be sustained into the future.”

North-east Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald said: “This report is bound to cause concern to both residents at Riverside Nursing Home and their families.

“The owners of the home need to say very clearly very quickly how they’re going to address the range of problems identified by the Care Inspectors. With Covid-19 still at large in the community, the owners of Riverside need to act urgently to sort things out.”

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart added: “The Care Inspectorate have released their findings and it’s clear that lessons have to be learned.

“This was an unprecedented situation, but it is paramount that those in charge now make necessary changes to address the very serious concerns raised in the report.”