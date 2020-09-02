Aberdeen care home creates hydration station to benefit residents

Residents at an Aberdeen care facility have been treated to a brand new hydration station serving up drinks and snacks.

Staff teamed up with those living at Rubislaw Park Care Home to transform a small area of the home into a self-service area, aimed to keep the elderly hydrated.

The sensory-oriented station has so far proven a huge success in allowing residents in the dementia unit to be able to independently access drinks throughout the warmer summer months.

Residents, alongside key care staff, decided on the types of treats that would be available and also helped to get everything ready.

Physical distancing is carefully adhered to when the area is in use, watched over by staff.

The new area also helps residents recall their favourite foods of the past.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Area manager Val Buchan said: “The obvious benefit is that residents can improve their fluid intake by having ready access to drinks and snacks as and when they need them.

“We also have a working shop till and residents use our special tokens to ‘pay’ for their items, so it is a truly interactive experience which emphasises the therapeutic benefits of reminiscence.

“Even for those who choose not to eat or drink something, the sensory gains are very important and some of our residents reminisce about the smell or look of a particular sweet from years gone by or a favourite fruit, for example.

“One of the most popular items so far as been Pattinson’s Jelly Drops which are in the form of a new to the market, sugar-free sweet but are mainly made up of water and have been designed to boost water intake.”

A sweet shop corner is one side of the hydration station and there’s a servery side on the other serving up snacks such as crisps, biscuits, popcorn, a bowl of fresh fruit, mini fruit pots and soft drinks.

Kristin Jackson-Brown, regional director for Rubislaw Park Care Home operator Care Concern Group, added: “Innovation in person-centred care is a top priority across our settings and we are very proud of the effort staff and residents have put into creating this interesting and stimulating addition to the facilities.”