Aberdeen care home celebrates new inspectors report

An Aberdeen care home is celebrating after its latest Care Inspectorate report.

Grandholm Care Home in Bridge of Don has improved its rating from “adequate” to “good” across the board in just eight months.

The quick turnaround comes after the home’s owner, Holmes Care Group, drew up an improvement plan and appointed Val Buchan as the home’s new service manager to oversee the implementation of the plan.

Val said: “This rating is excellent news. We are so pleased to have been rated ‘good’ by the CI.”

