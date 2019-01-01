Aberdeen care home celebrates award win

An Aberdeen care home has won an accolade after being recognised at a national awards ceremony.

Tor-Na-Dee, on North Deeside Road, won the Great Dementia Care prize at the Residential Care Services (RCS) Stars awards.

It acknowledges individuals and teams from 100 UK care homes.

Maureen Barrett, home manager, said: “The RCS award ceremony was a truly inspirational evening – it was brilliant to hear about the compassion and dedication of team members, as well as the positive impact this has had on residents, enabling them to lead fulfilling lives.

“We are thrilled that Tor-Na-Dee has received the Great Dementia Care Award.

“Every team member is dedicated to offering the best possible care to residents living with dementia, and I am proud that the home’s commitment to provide ongoing training and development has been rewarded.”

