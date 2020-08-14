Aberdeen care centre pays tribute to ‘much loved’ rail crash victim Christopher Stuchbury

The Aberdeen palliative care centre where rail crash victim Christopher Stuchbury volunteered at has paid tribute to the “much-loved” man.

Christopher was one of three people killed when a train derailed near Stonehaven on Wednesday.

He has volunteered at Roxburghe House for the last nine years and he often took tea and refreshments to those confined to their beds.

Mandy Urquhart, voluntary services manager at NHS Grampian’s Roxburghe House, said: “Chris really was a man much loved by all who knew him. He was incredibly caring, fun-loving, genuine and kind.

“His compassion and understanding brought him through the doors of Roxburghe House nine years ago, to help others at their time of need.

“Since then he has become a familiar, and regular, face on the ward with his tea trolley and in our coffee bar. He brought comfort and a welcome distraction to patients, their families, our staff and volunteers in so many ways.

“We were absolutely privileged to work alongside him and will remember him with a smile and of the stories and the laughter we shared on so many Fridays.

“Our deepest sympathy and sincere condolences are with his family, friends and colleagues at this incredibly difficult time.”