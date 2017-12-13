Aberdeen care boss makes formal complaint after service given ‘weak’ rating following inspection

An Aberdeen care boss has lodged a formal complaint after a service that helps hundreds of vulnerable people was criticised.

The Care Inspectorate watchdog visited My Care Grampian, which is based on Aberdeen’s Golden Square, on October 11 and published its inspection report last week.

The service provides personal care to people with complex needs, such as those with mental health problems and learning difficulties or disabilities. It helps around 450 people each week.

Inspectors gave it a rating of weak for care, support, staffing, management and leadership – the second worst out of six possible ratings.

My Care Grampian’s managing director Nick Price told the Evening Express: “I don’t believe the inspection was carried out in a way that was fair and balanced and we have made a formal complaint to the Care Inspectorate.

“Before the report was published, I wrote to them to make a number of points and requested that the report not be published until the points were addressed and, sadly, that has not happened.”

The report said: “We found this service was performing to a weak standard in all areas of care and support.

“We looked at the experience of people and how staff planned and delivered their support.

“We took account of all of this information to make a judgment about the quality of the service provided.”

Inspectors criticised the service for failing to ensure a person took their medication and for being too generic when writing clients’ care plans.

“We found evidence that a user was left without a buzzer for up to five hours and the service failed to take appropriate action. This resulted in weaknesses relating to wellbeing and support, increasing health and safety risk,” it said.

Mr Price said the company had been operating for 21 years and had been awarded the second-best possible rating of very good every year since 2008.

He said: “Given our positive history with inspections, this latest report is surprising.”

A Care Inspectorate spokesman said: “The Care Inspectorate’s role is to provide public assurance on the quality of care that people living in their own homes experience.

“Our recent inspection of this service raised some concerns about the care provided and we have discussed those issues and the improvements required with the service provider as part of our inspection work.”