Aberdeen car parks may be closed to stop people driving in city centre

Aberdeen City Council could close car parks in a bid to discourage people from driving in the city centre.

A report, which is to go before councillors, shows some areas such as Jack’s Brae in Rosemount and Virginia Street only reach 60% capacity – even at peak times.

The recommendation is to stop drivers using the city centre as a through-route and divert traffic onto the AWPR.

However, the council is also looking at ways to increase the usage.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Liberal Democrat councillor Steve Delaney called for caution over plans to close car parks.

He said: “While we need to start planning now for a city centre without cars, actually getting there is many years down the line and people will need places to park at least in the short term.”

Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said: “Better signage or smart signage may be what’s required to get people using these facilities.”