An Aberdeen car park has been shut due to high winds.

Countesswells car park has been closed to protect public safety as trees could be at risk of blowing over.

A spokesman for Forestry Commission Scotland said: “Countesswells car park is closed due to high winds presenting potential public safety concerns with regards to some of the trees being at risk of blowing over.

“Our local team will keep an eye on things and reopen it as soon as possible – but it could be a day or two.”

