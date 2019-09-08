Aberdeen car-free day hailed by travel campaign group

A car-free day in Aberdeen city centre has been welcomed by a campaign group.

In Town Without My Car Day is to be held on Sunday September 15, from 10am until 4.30pm.

The initiative has been welcomed by Rachel Martin, of Aberdeen Cycle Forum, who believes it could encourage more people to walk or cycle.

And she called for the event to be made a more regular feature in the city’s calendar.

She said: “We are definitely supportive of the event and we will be there.

“I would like to see more days like this – not just once a year.

“What we want to get out of it is the chance for people to walk around the city without the smell of fumes or traffic.

“It will make Aberdeen a much more pleasant place to be.”

She added: “It’s a great way for people to enjoy the city without traffic or fumes and just experience clean air.

“Some people will have never seen the city like that before. I think they will really like it.”

Union Street will be closed to traffic with free activities on the road space.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “In Town Without My Car Day is one of several ways we try and encourage people to use their car less.

“Along with being a fun and free event, the event is aimed at helping people find out more about public transport, responsible car use, cycling and walking alternatives to using a car, and also to demonstrate to people how space can be used differently.

“We’d encourage people to come along, have lots of fun and learn about other forms of transport to using a car.”