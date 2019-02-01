Aberdeen can’t rule out council tax rise of 4.79%

Council leaders are being forced to look at “major cuts” to frontline services across the city as it faces the worst budget restraints in a decade.

Trade unions, community groups and third sector organisations met at the Town House today to identify ways of cutting between £40 million and £50m from the local authority’s budget.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Jenny Laing also said the local authority couldn’t rule out raising council tax by 4.79%.

The Scottish budget deal agreed yesterday saw a 3% cap on a council tax rise increase, giving councils across the country the option to raise council tax by up to 4.79%.

Speaking to the Evening Express, Ms Laing said: “It’s a huge amount we’re being faced with finding savings in relation to.

“We want to flag up to all stakeholders there will be an impact right across the board if we’re forced to find that level of savings which we haven’t experienced since the Accounts Commission came in to the city in 2008.

“It’s quite clear the financial footing the council is on now is very strong, but through no fault of our own we have to look at making major cuts to frontline services, and we need to get together to find a way through that.”

Council leaders refused to give specific details on where the axe could fall, but said options would come forward in the coming weeks, ahead of the local authority’s budget meeting on March 5.

They did say, however, they could consider increasing fees and charges on services, among them parking and burials. They added that, although they would honour their policy of no compulsory redundancies, they would look at cutting vacant posts and offering voluntary redundancies.

Ms Laing said it’s “inevitable there will be a “direct impact” on council employees, arms length organisations and third sector organisations, adding grants to outside organisations will “likely be cut”.

About 60% of services are statutory and must legally be provided by the council, including waste collections, education and social care.

The level of cuts is coming from a 40% proportion of the budget, on services which are not protected, including libraries, swimming pools and high-profile cultural events.

Fellow co-leader Douglas Lumsden said the local authority has reached the point where it “can’t absorb anymore”.

He added: “We’ve seen our budget decrease year on year and now we’re at the stage where we have to look very seriously at how we’re delivering services.

“We’re the golden goose that’s getting its neck wrung by the Scottish Government.

“We play a big part in the Scottish economy but we’re being crushed and punished by the Scottish Government.”

Speaking at the Town House meeting today, Mr Lumsden told attendees there were “likely to be questions we can’t answer here right now”.

He added: “What we now face is something of a greater scale than anyone could have predicted.

“We need to galvanise ourselves for another major challenge.

“I know for the people in the room that will come as a shock.”

Council leaders have called for Finance Secretary Derek Mackay to allow them to retain around £28m in business rates – the amount extra they raised above their target set by the Scottish Government in 2018-19.

Earlier this week, when the Evening Express revealed the council was looking at around £45m of cuts, the Scottish Government said Aberdeen City Council will receive an extra £15.9m or 4.4% next year.