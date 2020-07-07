Aberdeen cancer support facility to re-open doors

A bed and breakfast facility for people undergoing cancer treatment in Aberdeen is to re-open.

CLAN Haven, on Westburn Road, has been shut in order to enable staff to reconfigure the accommodation for social distancing measures due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It will now open tomorrow, July 8.

It is primarily used by those who travel to access cancer treatment at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, from places such as Orkney, Shetland and the Highlands.

CLAN Haven, run by CLAN Cancer Support, offers individual and family en-suite rooms to replicate a home environment for those attending the hospital for appointments such as radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

It also features a large lounge, spacious kitchen area and well maintained sensory garden for those who attend.

As guests often stay for long periods during treatment, changes have been made to ensure it is compliant with social distancing measures.

Each room now has its own microwave, fridge and eating area to minimise guests sharing facilities.

The kitchen and laundry areas are also available on a rota basis, and an enhanced cleaning schedule has been introduced.

Iona Mitchell, CLAN’s head of cancer support services, said: “CLAN Haven is incredibly important to people and their families who are travelling to Aberdeen for cancer treatment, and even more important during this challenging time. We are delighted to be able to re-open and welcome clients to stay with us.

“The safety of our clients is our upmost priority and we have exponentially reinforced the existing safety measures in place during our temporary closure. We are also continuing to offer our clients transport to the hospital with our minibus service, which helps them safely attend treatment and alleviates the stress getting to their appointments.

“The CLAN Haven is a lifeline to so many at what is already an extremely challenging time, and the need for safe and trusted accommodation for cancer patients has never been higher. This is the first step in reopening CLAN’s services and centres to our clients and we look forward to relaunch more physical services in the coming weeks.”