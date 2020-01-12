Aberdeen cancer charity to host supporters workshop

An Aberdeen cancer charity is to hold an event to let people know how they can support its services.

Maggie’s Aberdeen will host the day, called Supporting Maggie’s Workshop, on January 18 at its centre on Westburn Road.

The charity supports people who have been affected by cancer and their friends and families, and offers free practical, emotional and social support.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The workshop is open to everyone, and all are encouraged to come along and find out about the events that Maggie’s Centre in Aberdeen will be hosting over the coming year.

Attendees can also ask any questions or suggest ideas, as well as find out what money raised for the organisation goes towards.

There is also the opportunity to find out more about how to support the charity through fundraising.

The event will begin at 10.30am.