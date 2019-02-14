Aberdeen cancer charity launches photography support group

A photography support group for anyone affected by cancer in the north-east is due to begin this week.

CLAN Cancer Support is offering the group, which is for men, at its headquarters in Aberdeen.

The Photographs With Meaning group is looking to combine a love of photography with discussion to help participants face a cancer diagnosis.

A spokeswoman for the charity said: “The group is a safe, inclusive space which allows people to get to know each other in a friendly and supportive environment.”

The meeting will take place from 2-4pm tomorrow at CLAN House on Westburn Road.

Anyone who wishes to take part can contact Jill Sharp at CLAN on 01224 647000.