Aberdeen cancer charity launches Christmas tree to remember loved ones

An Aberdeen cancer charity has launched a Christmas tree with a difference.

Friends of Anchor’s Tribute Tree, which forms part of the Christmas Village at Broad Street, is adorned with handmade decorations which carry the names of those who have passed away.

And people who want to see the name of their loved one on one of the custom-made Anchor decorations have until tomorrow to place an order.

The tree, which was gifted to the charity by Midmar-based company Treehouse, stands in the city’s Marischal College.

Friends of Anchor chairman Jim Milne said: “For many of us, the festive season can heighten the memory and loss of loved ones. Our hope is that the tribute tree will serve as a beacon of love and remembrance for people in the north-east during this time.”

The charity has supported oncology and haematology patients since the Anchor (Aberdeen and North Centre for Haematology, Oncology and Radiotherapy) unit opened in 1997.

The department at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary treats patients with all forms of cancer, leukaemia and benign blood disorders throughout the north of Scotland, including Orkney and Shetland.

The tree features red anchor decorations made by Ceramika Art Studio. Each anchor has been hand-scribed with the name of someone who is being remembered by their loved ones this Christmas.

One of the first orders to be placed came from Friends of Anchor volunteer Donna Miller who said: “The Tribute Tree is a lovely reminder of our loved ones left behind. It’s a beautiful and touching thing to do at this special time of year.”

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “We are delighted to have Friends of Anchor as our charity partner for the Aberdeen Christmas Village.

“Their team does tremendous work in the north-east and we are urging the public to get into the seasonal spirit and support a fantastic cause at the same time.”

Anyone wishing to order a tribute anchor for Friends of Anchor’s Tribute Tree, or for your own tree at home, can email info@friendsofanchor.org by tomorrow morning to place your order.