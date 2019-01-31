Aberdeen cancer charity appeals for volunteers

A cancer charity has appealed for volunteers to help in a north-east community.

CLAN Cancer Support has bolstered its therapy services in Turriff.

Therapist Deborah Burroughs has joined the team and is taking appointments for anyone affected by cancer to have complementary therapies such as Reiki, Indian head massage, reflexology and massage.

The charity has also urged anyone who can spare some time to get in touch.

Trained volunteers offer a listening ear and work alongside specialists to address support or wellbeing concerns.

Angie Howarth, CLAN’s north Aberdeenshire area coordinator, said: “We’re keen to hear from anyone who thinks they may have skills that are transferable to the charity, including people between jobs or who have relevant skills or experience.

“We are also delighted to be able to offer new services in Turriff and welcome Deborah.”