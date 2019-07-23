Aberdeen cancer charity appealing for volunteers for new group

A north-east cancer charity has launched an appeal for volunteers to help in a newly created group.

CLAN Cancer Support is looking for members of the public who could join its Friends of CLAN Deeside.

A meeting to give people more information has been set up for August 14 at the Scout Hut in Banchory at 6pm.

A spokeswoman for CLAN said: “We are looking for volunteers in Deeside to join a newly formed Friends of CLAN Deeside. The group will meet regularly to plan a programme of fundraising events.”